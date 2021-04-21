PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way to use your car or business vehicle for advertising," said one of two inventors, from Kissimmee, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way to use your car or business vehicle for advertising," said one of two inventors, from Kissimmee, Fla., "so we invented STRADA SIGNS. Our attention-getting design could help to increase awareness and profits for businesses. Imagine, if you can: motivate, inspire, advertise, express yourself, every time you take a car ride."

The patent-pending invention provides effective advertising or messaging capabilities for a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional magnetic signs or painted advertisements. As a result, it enhances communication and it enables advertisements to be easily changed. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for businesses, professional drivers, vehicle owners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2881, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-new-advertising-accessory-for-vehicles-ord-2881-301273571.html

SOURCE InventHelp