InventHelp Inventors Develop Multi-Purpose Accessory For Compound Bows (PHO-2813)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved balancer for compound bows to increase control and smooth out the recoil," said one of two inventors, from Scottsdale, Ariz., "so we invented THE SURVIVOR. Our design also ensures that the necessary survival items are available if needed."

The invention provides a multi-purpose accessory for a hunter's compound bow. In doing so, it reduces the vibration and the recoil of the bow when fired. As a result, it increases balance, stability and accuracy. It also could enhance safety during an emergency situation. The invention features an effective and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for bow hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

