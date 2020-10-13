InventHelp Inventors Develop Motorized Beach Cart (BTM-2793)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We noticed the powered, ride on toys used by children," said inventors from Forest Hill, Maryland.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We noticed the powered, ride on toys used by children," said inventors from Forest Hill, Maryland. "This inspired us to develop a beach cart employing similar components to haul heavy items to the beach."

They developed the LUG BUG to ease the task of transporting a vast array of beach necessities across the sand for enhanced comfort and safety. It would eliminate the stress and strain associated with employing conventional beach wagons. Additionally, it would save time and energy. This invention could feature a durable and lightweight design and could easily store and be transported within the trunk of a vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2793, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp