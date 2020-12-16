InventHelp Inventors Develop More Engaging Fantasy Baseball League Game (HKT-130)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We enjoy competing in fantasy sports leagues and thought there could be a more elaborate and involved fantasy baseball league," said one of three inventors, from Pompton Lakes, N.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We enjoy competing in fantasy sports leagues and thought there could be a more elaborate and involved fantasy baseball league," said one of three inventors, from Pompton Lakes, N.J., "so we invented the B D N DYNASTY. "Our design offers being an owner, a general manager, and a manager of a full roster, playing a head to head full season schedule (winning or losing on a daily not weekly basis), a unique scoring system with 26 years of in-depth experience of proven written rules to back up all different types of outcomes and scenarios that reflect and emulate real life baseball games." said another inventor from Oak Ridge, NJ.

The invention provides a fun and engaging fantasy baseball league. In doing so, it offers a more in-depth alternative to conventional fantasy baseball games/leagues. As a result, it would keep players engaged on a daily basis during the regular season, playoffs and off season and it could spark friendly competition and social interaction. The invention features a unique and detailed design so it is ideal for baseball fans and fantasy baseball leagues. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for other fantasy sports and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HKT-130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

