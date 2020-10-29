InventHelp Inventors Develop More Efficient Way To Charge Electronic Devices (DLL-3771)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to expedite the charging process for electronic devices," said one of three inventors, from Plano, Texas, "so we invented the JUISE BOX.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to expedite the charging process for electronic devices," said one of three inventors, from Plano, Texas, "so we invented the JUISE BOX. Our design greatly reduces low battery issues and the time it takes to recharge."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick way to recharge the battery of a mobile electronic device. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional charging cords and accessories. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the hassle and aggravation associated with waiting for devices to charge. The invention features an effective and efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for mobile device users. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3771, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

