PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to express team spirit and cheer on our favorite football team while cutting the grass," said one of two inventors, from Franklin, Va., "so we invented the LAWN FAN."The invention provides a fun way to support a favorite football team while cutting grass. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional push lawnmowers. As a result, it could spark attention and conversation and it could enhance the lawn care routine. The invention features a functional and decorative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans, households and landscapers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.The inventors described the invention design. "Our design makes a boring chore like cutting grass more fun and entertaining."The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-modified-lawnmower-for-sports-fans-rho-1126-301119472.html

SOURCE InventHelp