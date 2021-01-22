InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Wrench For Use In Tight Spaces (LGI-2973)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic and I needed a tool to reach and turn fasteners in very tight spots," said one of two inventors, from Babylon, N.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic and I needed a tool to reach and turn fasteners in very tight spots," said one of two inventors, from Babylon, N.Y., "so we invented the EZ ACCESS WRENCH. Our design reduces frustration and bruised knuckles and it helps to speed up a job."

The invention provides an easier way to access and turn hard-to-reach bolts and nuts. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional wrenches and tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to struggle while working in cramped locations. The invention features a practical and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics, trade workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

