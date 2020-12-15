InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Wrench For Standard And Metric Use (SKC-640)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more convenient way for a mechanic to turn standard or metric fasteners with a wrench," said one of two inventors, from Yoakum, Texas, "so we invented THE RIGHT WRENCH.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more convenient way for a mechanic to turn standard or metric fasteners with a wrench," said one of two inventors, from Yoakum, Texas, "so we invented THE RIGHT WRENCH. Our design eliminates the need to carry and use multiple tools."

The patent-pending invention ensures that a metric and standard wrench are readily available when needed. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional wrench designs. As a result, it reduces guesswork, hassles and delays. The invention features a durable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

