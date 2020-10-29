InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Way To Secure Baby Socks (DNV-147)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our son is constantly kicking off his socks," said one of two inventors, from Colorado Springs, Colo.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our son is constantly kicking off his socks," said one of two inventors, from Colorado Springs, Colo. "We wanted to create an accessory to help keep them in place, so we invented SNAP IT SECURE. Our design eliminates the hassle associated with baby socks coming off."

The invention prevents a baby's socks from falling off and becoming lost. In doing so, it ensures that the socks remain in place on the feet. As a result, it could enhance comfort for babies and it provides added convenience and peace of mind for parents. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

