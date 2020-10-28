InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Way To Evenly Cut A Pizza Pie (SVH-197)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a quick and efficient device to cut a pizza into uniform slices," said one of two inventors, from Hinesville, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a quick and efficient device to cut a pizza into uniform slices," said one of two inventors, from Hinesville, Ga., "so we invented the DP PIZZA CUTTER. Our design increases sanitation and it eliminates the need for workers to touch the pizza while cutting it."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to slice a pizza pie. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually cut a pizza. As a result, it increases precision and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and pizzerias. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SVH-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

