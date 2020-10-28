InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Support System For Concrete Footings (SDB-1468)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to prevent forms from moving during the construction process," said one of two inventors, from Riverside, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to prevent forms from moving during the construction process," said one of two inventors, from Riverside, Calif., "so we invented the SAMMY BRACES. Our design is stronger and safer than the current system and it saves time."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method of bracing forms for concrete footings. In doing so, it offers a more effective alternative than traditional wood braces. As a result, it increases stability, accuracy and efficiency and it reduces setup and breakdown times. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for building contractors. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1468, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp