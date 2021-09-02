InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Shower Door & Rail Assembly For Bathrooms (CTK-2355)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an attractive shower door option that can be easily installed and used in any bathroom," said one of two inventors, from Davie, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an attractive shower door option that can be easily installed and used in any bathroom," said one of two inventors, from Davie, Fla., "so we invented the KLOZHER-SHOWER ONE. Our design eliminates the hassle and damage associated with permanently installing a shower door assembly or shower curtain rod."

The patented invention provides an improved shower door and rail assembly for bathrooms. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional shower doors and curtains. It also enhances the appearance of a bathroom. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and remove via the clip-on design and seamless wall mount so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including various sophisticated finishes and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-2355, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

