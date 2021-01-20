PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to secure a dog's pee pad to prevent it from shifting or moving," said one of three inventors, from Hialeah, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to secure a dog's pee pad to prevent it from shifting or moving," said one of three inventors, from Hialeah, Fla., "so we invented the POCKET PEE PEE PADS. Our design prevents the leaks and messes associated with traditional dog pee pads."

The invention provides an improved pee pee pad for pet dogs. In doing so, it ensures that the pad remains in place during use. As a result, it could help to prevent unwanted leaks, messes and damage and it eliminates the need to tape the corners of the pad. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/ Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2294, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-pee-pad-for-dogs-hlw-2294-301211552.html

SOURCE InventHelp