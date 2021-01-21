InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Headphones For Shared Listening (SVH-238)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way to listen to music together without disturbing everyone else," said one of two inventors, from Savannah, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way to listen to music together without disturbing everyone else," said one of two inventors, from Savannah, Ga., "so we invented the BLUSHARE. Our design enhances entertainment by enabling multiple listeners to enjoy the same audio experience."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective listening experience for multiple people. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional wireless headphones. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could make listening to music or audio content more enjoyable. The invention features a sleek and comfortable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SVH-238, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

