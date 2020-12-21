InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Design For Valve Stem Caps (SDB-1512)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We work in the automotive industry and have to replace a lot of valve stem caps on vehicle wheels," said one of two inventors, from Lake Elsinore, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We work in the automotive industry and have to replace a lot of valve stem caps on vehicle wheels," said one of two inventors, from Lake Elsinore, Calif. "We thought there could be a better way to prevent lost or misplaced caps, so we invented SECURE CAPS. Our design prevents the caps from rolling away or getting stepped on when removed."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to retain a valve stem cap. In doing so, it prevents the cap from becoming lost or misplaced when adding air or checking tire pressure. As a result, it eliminates hassles and frustrations and it eliminates the need to purchase replacement valve stem caps. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and the owners of motorcycles, RVs, bicycles, ATVs, farm equipment, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1512, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

