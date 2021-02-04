InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Design For Electric Water Heaters (JMC-2295)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the plumbing industry and thought there could be a better water heater design," said one of two inventors, from Camdenton, Mo.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the plumbing industry and thought there could be a better water heater design," said one of two inventors, from Camdenton, Mo., "so we invented the STAHL CHAMBER. Our design eliminates the hassle of draining the water heater to replace the heating element."

The invention provides an improved design for a water heater. In doing so, it enables failed heating elements to be replaced without draining the unit. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience and it enables scale and sediment to be easily removed. The invention features a practical design that is easy to service and maintain so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2295, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

