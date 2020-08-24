PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Renters don't always have the option of permanently installing a ceiling fan," said one of two inventors, from Charlotte, N.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Renters don't always have the option of permanently installing a ceiling fan," said one of two inventors, from Charlotte, N.C. "We thought it would be great if there was a way to have a ceiling fan without modifying the drywall or paying for expensive electrical work, so we invented PLACE SET AND GO."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for ceiling fans. In doing so, it eliminates the need to permanently install a ceiling fan/light fixture and it enables the fan to continue functioning in the event of a power failure. As a result, it provides added comfort, convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and apartments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers a safe and simple ceiling fan option that can be easily installed anywhere."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-553, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-design-for-ceiling-fans-cnc-553-301117039.html

SOURCE InventHelp