InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Bath Towel For Cleaning The Body (RSD-162)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a quick and easy way to wash the entire body including the back," said one of two inventors, from San Bernardino, Calif., "so we invented the FACE & BODY TOWEL COMBINATION. Our design saves time while showering and it could contribute to cleaner, healthier skin."

The invention provides an efficient way to clean various areas of the body. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bath towels and shower accessories. As a result, it saves time and effort, it improves hygiene and it could provide a more relaxing showering experience. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RSD-162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

