InventHelp Inventors Develop Healthy And Flavorful Snack Chip (RVS-132)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a tasty snack chip for hospital patients who can't consume food or for people on a diet," said one of two inventors, from Carson, Calif., "so we invented ICE CHIPS. Our design enables you to snack without the calories and fat of a traditional bag of chips."

The invention provides a healthy and flavorful snack option. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional snacks, potato chips, etc. As a result, it could enhance flavor and taste. The invention features a delicious design that is refreshing and simple to consume so it is ideal for households, hospitals, individuals on diets, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RVS-132, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

