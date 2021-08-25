PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While boating and swimming we have spilled many drinks while attempting to multi task," said inventors from Castro Valley, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While boating and swimming we have spilled many drinks while attempting to multi task," said inventors from Castro Valley, Calif. "This inspired us to develop a better noodle that could store a beverage."

They developed the CAN-NOODLE that offers a hands-free method to store beverages while swimming to reduce the risk of dropping and spilling the drink. This invention provides a degree of buoyancy while being convenient and easy to use. Additionally, it would ensure that the drink remained cold and enjoyable.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-806, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-hands-free-drink-noodle-sfo-806-301360183.html

SOURCE InventHelp