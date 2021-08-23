InventHelp Inventors Develop Fluid Tracking Accessory For Children (AUP-1298)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I developed this idea while in nursing school. Sick children and especially those that are hospitalized tend not to drink adequate liquids, but consumption is necessary and should be monitored to help a child overcome conditions such as the flu. My design encourages children to drink fluids and enables a parent or caregiver to accurately track a child's fluid intake," said an inventor, from Lakeway, Texas, "so I invented the patent pending SUPER SIPPER."

The invention provides an effective way to track and monitor a child's water or fluid consumption. It also helps to encourage or motivate children to increase their fluid intake levels. As a result, it ensures proper hydration, health and well-being. It also could provide added entertainment for children and peace of mind for parents. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children and caregivers in a hospital or long-term care facility. Additionally, a patent application is in process.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1298, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

