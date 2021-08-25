InventHelp Inventors Develop Fastener For Rolled Items And Boxes (RSD-168)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Heavy, oversized loads like paper products and pipes are often packaged or prepared for transport in rolls," said one of two inventors from West Covina, Calif.

They developed a prototype for CATCH CLIP specifically to keep rolled items like paper, pipes, poles, etc. from unrolling or separating. At the same time, it secures box lids tightly. This durable fastener is easy to apply and remains securely in place without bending. Thus, it saves time, effort and expense. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RSD-168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

