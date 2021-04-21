InventHelp Inventors Develop Fashionable Monitoring Device For Alzheimer's Patients (LUV-154)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved location monitoring system to safeguard Alzheimer's patients," said one of two inventors, from Harvey, LA.

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved location monitoring system to safeguard Alzheimer's patients," said one of two inventors, from Harvey, LA., "so we invented the ALZHEIMER'S ALERT. Our stylish design encourages Alzheimer's patients to wear the monitoring device on a daily basis."

The invention provides an effective way for a caregiver to monitor the location of an Alzheimer's patient. In doing so, it offers an attractive alternative to traditional medical-style bracelets and devices. As a result, it increases precision and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a fashionable and functional design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for Alzheimer's patients, caregivers and care facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LUV-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

