PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When time is of the essence for saving lives of victims of heart attacks or other life-threatening conditions, ambulances need to find the patient's home quickly," said one of three co-inventors from Kingsport,...

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When time is of the essence for saving lives of victims of heart attacks or other life-threatening conditions, ambulances need to find the patient's home quickly," said one of three co-inventors from Kingsport, Tenn. "This safety feature will provide a beacon in the dark or in a remote location."

They developed HELP FIND ME to assist an ambulance in finding the home of a patient in need of emergency treatment. Thus, it affords peace of mind since it has the potential to save lives of critically ill individuals. It can save time and effort for delivery drivers as well. Eye-catching and practical, this safety feature is also easy to install and use. At the same time, it does not detract from the appearance of the home or building. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1651, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-exterior-emergency-light-signal-for-houses-avz-1651-301163665.html

SOURCE InventHelp