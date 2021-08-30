PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an effective emergency messaging system with wearable wireless transmitters/receivers and wall-mountable emergency boxes for schools and other premises," said one of two inventors, from...

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an effective emergency messaging system with wearable wireless transmitters/receivers and wall-mountable emergency boxes for schools and other premises," said one of two inventors, from Gulfport, Miss., "so we invented the LINKFINITI TECH. Our design enables users to be simultaneously alerted during emergency situations ranging from medical and fights to an active shooter or other lock-down event. It can also be used to evacuate a school."

The patented invention provides critical emergency messaging between teachers, school administrators and school security personnel during an active shooter or other dire situation. In doing so, it enhances emergency communication. As a result, it could save lives and time and it could provide added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a portable and discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for schools and other businesses or facilities.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTK-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-emergency-alert-system-for-schools-mtk-154-301362456.html

SOURCE InventHelp