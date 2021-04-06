PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a driver and I spend a lot of my time on the road. I thought there could be a better way to keep coffee hot or water and soda cold," said one of two inventors, from Culpeper, Va. "so we invented the IN CAR DRINK COOLER & HEATER. Our design ensures that your drink is accessible and the right temperature while driving."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep a beverage cool or warm while traveling in a car. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to using traditional cup holders. As a result, it eliminates the need to rush when drinking a beverage. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1237, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-effective-beverage-accessory-for-vehicles-rho-1237-301261356.html

SOURCE InventHelp