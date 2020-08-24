InventHelp Inventors Develop Device To Keep Food Cold/Warm Outdoors Or On-The-Go (AVZ-1857)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way to eat healthy and keep food cold or warm while traveling," said one of two inventors, from Kingshill, St.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way to eat healthy and keep food cold or warm while traveling," said one of two inventors, from Kingshill, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, "so we invented the HAND HELD REFRIGERATOR."

The invention provides an effective way to refrigerate or warm food and beverages while outdoors. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional coolers and ice. As a result, it ensures that food is stored at a safe temperature for a longer period of time and it could help to prevent food spoilage and waste. The invention features a compact and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for campers, outdoor enthusiasts, construction workers and others eating outdoors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers an easy way to store and transport food for work, school, camping, road trips and other outdoor activities."

