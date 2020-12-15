InventHelp Inventors Develop Decorative Display For A Photograph Or Keepsake (WDH-2635)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a custom way to display photographs, calligraphy poems and other cherished mementos," said one of two inventors, from District Heights, Md.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a custom way to display photographs, calligraphy poems and other cherished mementos," said one of two inventors, from District Heights, Md., "so we invented the UNIQUE DEZHINES DISPLAY DEVICE. Our design enables you to share your favorite item with flare in a living room, office or other space."

The invention provides a decorative way to display an important photograph or keepsake item. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional picture frames. As a result, it could help to preserve the special item and it could enhance the appearance of a room. The invention features an eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to display so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2635, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

