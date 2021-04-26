InventHelp Inventors Develop Convertible Infant Garment (SOG-398)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Caring for infants and toddlers involves frequent clothing changes to adjust for all kinds of weather," said one of two inventors from Antelope, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Caring for infants and toddlers involves frequent clothing changes to adjust for all kinds of weather," said one of two inventors from Antelope, Calif. "This versatile apparel, however, reduces the need for constant dressing and undressing as temperatures change.

They developed a prototype for WEATHER-FRIENDLY ROMPER to keep babies comfortable in warm and cold temperatures and minimize disturbances to a sleeping or fussy child to change clothes. As such, it saves time and effort and reduces laundry expense. Parents will appreciate how versatile, practical and easy to use it is. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-398, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

