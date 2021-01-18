PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient and protective accessory for carrying a cell phone," said one of two inventors, from Marietta, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient and protective accessory for carrying a cell phone," said one of two inventors, from Marietta, Ga., "so we invented the WEARABLE ACCESSORY. Our design helps to prevent cell phones from being dropped, damaged or left behind."

The invention provides an effective way to carry a cell phone. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a phone or store it in a pocket or bag. As a result, it ensures that the phone is safe and accessible when needed and it provides added protection. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2558, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-convenient-and-protective-holder-for-cell-phones-all-2558-301209867.html

SOURCE InventHelp