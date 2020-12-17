InventHelp Inventors Develop Automotive Monitoring System For Determining Fault (LAX-1215)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a system to help law enforcement officers and vehicle owners determine who is responsible for accidents and vehicle-related crimes," said one of two inventors, from Sherman Oaks, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a system to help law enforcement officers and vehicle owners determine who is responsible for accidents and vehicle-related crimes," said one of two inventors, from Sherman Oaks, Calif., "so we invented the SKY HAWK DEVELOPMENT. Our design increases accountability and it could help to promote good driving habits."

The patent pending invention provides an improved way to determine fault of vehicle accidents, crimes and other incidences. In doing so, it helps to prevent disputes and confusion. It also increases accuracy and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for government agencies, vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1215, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

