InventHelp Inventors Develop Assistive Accessory For Mah Jongg Tile-Based Games (HLW-2297)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have been playing the mah jongg, a tile-based game, for over 50 years and always have trouble figuring out who to pass our tiles to during the game," said one of two inventors, from Weston, Fla., "so we invented MAHJONG PASSER. Our design could make game play run more smoothly."

The patent-pending invention provides an assistive accessory for use with mah jongg or tile-based games. In doing so, it enables players to keep track of and to determine which direction to pass their tiles during game play. As a result, it could help to prevent confusion and disagreements and it increases organization. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for game enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/ Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

