PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a safe and easy way to bundle pruned branches for trash collection," said one of two inventors, from Katy, Texas, "so we invented the PRUNED TREE BRANCHES BUNDLER.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a safe and easy way to bundle pruned branches for trash collection," said one of two inventors, from Katy, Texas, "so we invented the PRUNED TREE BRANCHES BUNDLER. Our design eliminates the need to rent a crusher or hire help to get the job done."

The patent-pending invention facilitates the task of bundling pruned branches. In doing so, it ensures that branches can be easily carried away for disposal and waste collection. It also saves time and effort and it could help to reduce physical strain and messes. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, landscapers and commercial properties. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-953, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-apparatus-for-bundling-pruned-branches-hun-953-301165588.html

SOURCE InventHelp