InventHelp Inventors Develop An Opiate Addiction Life Line Device (OCM-1425)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in the 1990's with the increase of prescription painkillers, the Opioid epidemic in the United States has become a modern health crisis. It has been likened to a plague due to the high number of overdose deaths left in its wake. Two inventors from Santa Ana, Calif. have conceived of a concept to help prevent overdoses from individuals suffering from opiod addictions. "Many of our friends have died from a drug related overdose. We wanted to build a device that can save lives and assist someone in dire need of help."

The OPIATE LIFELINE gives opiate addicted individuals a way to summon emergency assistance in the event of an overdose situation. This patent-pending device is designed to be worn discreetly by the individual suffering from an opiate addiction and would allow users to choose what type of emergency response they desire whether it's a direct contact with 911, a private security monitoring service, or having the device send an emergency help message to selected family members or friends. In this manner, the device could have the potential to get vital emergency assistance to the opioid-dependent individual before the drugs reduced the person's respiration and heart rate to dangerous levels. Additionally, this device could be offered in various styles and designs appropriate for men and women.

The inventors described the invention design. "This device can help save lives by providing those with opiate addictions a means of getting emergency help before it's too late and causes physical harm or death."

