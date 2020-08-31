InventHelp Inventors Develop An Improved Dolly/Hand Truck (LST-1063)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a device that would allow all individuals to easily move heavy furniture, musical equipment, stereo equipment, etc.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a device that would allow all individuals to easily move heavy furniture, musical equipment, stereo equipment, etc. without any added physical strain," said two inventors from Los Angeles, Calif., "so we invented the HYDRO MOV'R."

The invention allows for easy mobility and could help make moving heavy items a much easier task for those with limited physical strength, such as those with disabilities, the elderly, etc. This device is designed to prevent physical strain and therefore prevent bodily injury. It's also created to be collapsible and portable for ease of use. Additionally, it helps save time and reduces the amount of labor needed when moving items.

The inventors describe the unique qualities of their idea. "This modified dolly/hand truck would be mobile, easy to use, efficient and ultimately reduce the amount of labor needed to move heavy pieces of furniture or other items."

