InventHelp Inventors Develop An Accessory For Transporting Beach Gear (LAX-1234)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were tired of carrying our beach gear from the car to our beach location and vice-versa," said two inventors, from Downey, Calif., and Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the BANKHEAD - BRADLEY INVENTION."

The invention provides an effective and easy way of transporting a number of personal items and beach gear over sand, pavement and grass. In doing so, it eliminates the need for individuals to manually carry these items and make multiple trips back and forth. As a result, the invention saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, a patent application is pending, and a prototype/model is available upon request.

