InventHelp Inventors Develop Alert System For Drivers Traveling With Children (KSC-1549)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safety accessory for cars to alert drivers to remove children or pets upon parking," said one of two inventors, from Kansas City, Kan., "so we invented the CHILD ALERT. Our design offers an effective reminder for busy or distracted drivers."

The invention prevents a child or pet from being accidentally left behind in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it could help to prevent heat- or cold-related injuries. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, parents with young children and pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

