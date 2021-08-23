InventHelp Inventors Develop Accurate Shot (AVZ-1963)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We desired to be able to shoot large caliber handguns more quickly while maintaining accuracy," said inventors from Blanchard, Idaho.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We desired to be able to shoot large caliber handguns more quickly while maintaining accuracy," said inventors from Blanchard, Idaho. "This inspired us to develop an accessory for handguns."

They developed the patent-pending LOC-FIRE that reduces the length of time required to accurately aim for the next shot. This easy to install invention provides an improved level of stability and accuracy. It features a small size and simplistic design. Additionally, it would not interfere with single hand use of the weapon without modifications to the firearm. By reducing the recoil, the shooter can greatly reduce shot group size while shooting at a faster rate of fire.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1963, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

