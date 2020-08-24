InventHelp Inventors Develop Accessory To Simulate Breastfeeding For Babies (CKL-1364)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter was not able to breastfeed my grandchild," said one of two inventors from Chicago, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter was not able to breastfeed my grandchild," said one of two inventors from Chicago, Ill. "I thought there should be a way for non-breastfeeding parents to experience the special bonding that occurs while breastfeeding, so we invented the LI NIP."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to simulate breastfeeding for an infant. In doing so, it enables the baby to hear and feel the parent's heartbeat while feeding. As a result, it increases comfort and it could enhance the bonding experience between a parent and child. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for mothers, fathers and other caregivers of infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the need to resort to traditional bottle feeding."

