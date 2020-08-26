InventHelp Inventors Develop Accessory To Increase Cooling Comfort While Sleeping (DPH-232)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and easy way to stay cool and comfortable while sleeping, especially during the summer," said one of two inventors, from Denver, Colo.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and easy way to stay cool and comfortable while sleeping, especially during the summer," said one of two inventors, from Denver, Colo., "so we invented the COOL SLEEP."

The invention provides an effective way to stay cool while sleeping. In doing so, it offers an alternative to air conditioning systems and fans. As a result, it enhances comfort and relaxation and it could help to prevent the user from becoming hot and sweaty. The invention features an efficient, user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design helps you to maintain the proper body temperature throughout the night."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DPH-232, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

