InventHelp Inventors Develop Accessory To Enhance Comfort While Praying/Kneeling (DHM-582)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more comfortable way to maintain a kneeling posture while praying," said one of four inventors, from Raleigh, N.C., "so we invented the PRAYER PILLOW. Our design could help the user to kneel for longer periods of time without pain or discomfort."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support the knees while praying or kneeling. In doing so, it eliminates the need to kneel directly on the ground or other hard surfaces. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it enables the user to store a bible, personal items, etc. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for religious individuals and others with knee issues. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

