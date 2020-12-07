InventHelp Inventors Develop A Barbeque Rotating Grill (AAT-4503)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors in Jeffersonville, Georgia who love barbequing and grilling multiple foods, were looking for a way to cook various items on larger grated cooking surfaces, without the need to walk around different...

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors in Jeffersonville, Georgia who love barbequing and grilling multiple foods, were looking for a way to cook various items on larger grated cooking surfaces, without the need to walk around different independent grill products. This prompted them to develop a double-barreled rotating barbeque grill on a specially-designed rotating spindle with rolling lids for access to both grated cooking surfaces when opened.

The patent-pending invention provides multiple cooking surfaces on a unique rotating platform with wheeled options for different mobile needs, all in one self-contained device.

The inventors described the invention as a "double-barreled rotating barbeque grill."

