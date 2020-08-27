PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Mulberry, Fla., wanted to fulfill the need for a four stroke engine without poppet valves.

The W-VALVE provides reliable, high performance. It reduces internal friction and mechanical resistance in the valve train which would deliver additional horsepower to the wheels for improved performance and drivability. This new design would also reduce the wear and eliminate parts that are susceptible to failure. Additionally, it would improve efficiency to potentially save motorists money at the pump. Furthermore, it reduces harmful exhaust emissions. The W-VALVE could be adopted for use in a variety of possible applications, including new-production cars, motorcycles, etc.

"One day I asked myself, how can I make my engine a four stroke and not use valves? I then came up with this idea", said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Lakeland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LLF-324. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-resents-an-improved-engine-design-llf-324-301119437.html

SOURCE InventHelp