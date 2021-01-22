InventHelp Inventor Presents Smart Mailbox (LGI-2960)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother-in-law waits all day at the window for her mail to come," said the inventor from Bayside, N.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother-in-law waits all day at the window for her mail to come," said the inventor from Bayside, N.Y. "I thought of this idea so that she would not have to stand at the window all day and would be notified when the mail was delivered."

He thought of the patent-granted GOT MAIL invention to help prevent multiple trips to the mailbox. This invention is easy to install on any mailbox and even allows users to monitor it on their phone. Additionally, the devices notifies users when the mail arrives by signaling to their device.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2960, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

