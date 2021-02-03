PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had a project involving a 4x8 sheet of plywood. When I put two cans under it, I found I could make the cut easily without it collapsing," said an inventor from Diamond Springs, Calif., "This led me to create the SAW HORSE EASE."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a new type of sawhorse accessory. This device could be installed on a typical wood sawhorse in a short period of time. It allows a circular or related saw to be easily used to produce cross and angled cuts. The support it could provide could limit binding and associated kickback and related safety issues. It permits materials to be more easily turned or otherwise repositioned between cuts and other operations; and prevents materials from crashing to the ground. Additionally, the tool accessory would be easy to use and versatile. It also can built into a brand new saw horse.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-502, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-new-saw-horse-accessory-sog-502-301219791.html

SOURCE InventHelp