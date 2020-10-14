InventHelp Inventor Presents Multipurpose Beverage Container (CCP-1512)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw the need in the food and beverage world in relation to spoilage and food waste," said the inventor from Chicago, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw the need in the food and beverage world in relation to spoilage and food waste," said the inventor from Chicago, Ill. "I thought of this concept that empowers the consumer to have a choice in what food and beverage they want in the same container that is environmentally friendly."

The DUAL ONE GALLON BEVERAGE CONTAINER features a unique multipurpose design for a container that will provide the consumer with a larger variety of options. It could also have a positive effect on solving the problem of spoilage and food preservation with an innovative and environmentally friendly design.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

