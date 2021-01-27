InventHelp Inventor Presents Assistive Mobility Device (DNV-176)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed help rising from a kneeling position when working in the garden, or in my house. I created this to help me do it on my own," said an inventor from Denver, Co. "It's called the EASY UP."

The invention fulfills the need for a handheld device that would offer users stability and added support while transitioning their bodies from kneeling to standing or vice-versa. It helps to redistribute the user's weight onto the durable device long enough to enable the user to safely stand or kneel without feeling excessive discomfort. This device would be easy to use, portable and easy to store or transport. The inventor believes it could improve the user's confidence and independence. Additionally, the inventor's prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-176, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

