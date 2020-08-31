PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Syracuse, N.Y., wanted to fulfill the need for a method of clearing congestion and reducing the pain associated with upper and lower respiratory symptoms.

The MIRACLES is a soothing vapor that relaxes irritated nasal passages and inflamed bronchial structures. It is drug-free and its natural ingredients promote healing. It is also easy to use. Additionally, it could help to prevent infection.

"I came up with this idea from personal experience. I wanted to create something that my family and I could use to relieve a number of ailment when needed," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-431. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-an-oral-remedy-roh-431-301119571.html

SOURCE InventHelp