InventHelp Inventor Presents An On The Go Toilet Design (MTN-3540)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for my son to use the rest room while camping, or in emergencies," said an inventor from Brooklyn, NY. "So, I developed the GALEN-GO. I created a working prototype and use it myself as well! My slim and compact design can go practically anywhere. It is discreet and very easy to carry."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a convenient, compact, portable toilet for children or adults. It is practical and easy to use. This device allows parents to provide a sanitary toilet for young children when rest rooms were not available. It would be beneficial to anyone in need of a toilet when traveling or one is not available. It is sanitary to use, and would be useful in emergencies. Additionally, the inventor's working model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3540, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

