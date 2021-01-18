InventHelp Inventor Presents An Improved Underwear Design (ALL-2228)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I know many women who can't or don't like to wear underwear, and prefer to feel free," said an inventor from Powder Springs, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I know many women who can't or don't like to wear underwear, and prefer to feel free," said an inventor from Powder Springs, Ga. "Well, my PANTYLESS PANTY gives you the best of both worlds. It can allow women to still feel free, while offering a protective barrier."

The invention fulfills the need for women's underwear which would cover the genitalia while providing wearers with the feeling that she was not wearing panties. This panty could be comfortable and easy to wear. It eliminates the discomfort associated with wearing conventional underwear, like wedgies. The design also eliminates the embarrassment of panty lines. Additionally, the invention allows women to feel free and sexy. The inventor's prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

